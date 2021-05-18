Newly-Leaked U.S. Navy Video Shows UFO Flying Around Navy Ship off California Coast

In a new, leaked video, what appears to be a UFO flies around a Navy ship off the coast of San Diego before suddenly disappearing after flying into the water.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Newly-leaked video from the U.S. Navy may offer arguable proof that we’re not alone in the universe after all, as the footage shows what appears to be an unidentified flying object (UFO) plunging into the ocean off the coast of California, according to reports.

The video, which found its way into the hands of documentary filmmaker Jeremy Corbell who then shared it with NBC News, has been confirmed by the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) to have been initially captured in July 2019 by a Navy aircraft and recorded in the USS Omaha’s Combat Information Center.

The clip allegedly shows a sphere-like object flying above the water off the coast of California for several minutes before plunging into the ocean waves below, prompting one of the Navy personnel to exclaim, “It splashed!”

The DOD has noted that the footage will be investigated by the Pentagon’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force.

This isn’t the only close encounter that the Navy has had recently; last week, “60 Minutes” aired an interview with two former Navy pilots who told a story about having been sent to check out “multiple anomalous aerial vehicles” off the coast of San Diego in 2004 that purportedly descended 80,000 feet in under a second.

The new California coast footage will be included in an upcoming government-sanctioned report on “unidentified aerial phenomena” that will be sent to Congress in a few weeks; former National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe was recently a guest on Fox News, and told host Maria Bartiromo that the report will contain a plethora of findings that defy explanation, including expanded information on declassified UFO sightings in the past.