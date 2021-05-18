Habitat for Humanity of Broward Hosts 2nd Annual CEO Build

South Florida CEOs in front of new Habitat homes they landscaped during Habitat Broward’s 2nd annual CEO Build.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Florida CEOs showed up to give time, funds, and voice in support of affordable workforce housing during Habitat for Humanity of Broward’s 2nd annual CEO Build on Saturday, May 15. The landscaping work took place at Habitat’s historic 76-home community in Pompano Beach.

“These CEO Build participants collectively lead more than 430,000 employees,” said Nancy Robin CEO and Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Broward. “They understand the critical need for affordable workforce housing and are determined to work together to find a solution.”

Event co-chairs Brent Burns, President and CEO of JM Family Enterprises, Inc. and Keith Koenig, CEO of City Furniture, led the build that took place at A Rick Case Habitat Community and brought CEOs of leading national and local companies to cooperatively respond to the important issue of affordable housing for Broward County’s workforce.

“Now, more than ever, we are in desperate need of affordable housing, as families get back on their feet following the global pandemic,” said Burns. “Thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Broward for creating an opportunity for business leaders in our community to work side-by-side with peers who also believe in this incredible cause. We are excited to help welcome these families to their new homes.”

The pandemic has demonstrated the need for safe, decent, and affordable shelter is greater than ever. Investment in affordable workforce housing helps families build wealth and stimulates growth necessary for a healthy, equitable society. Before COVID-19, one in seven households spent more than half of their income on housing. Today, that number is estimated to be one in four. Habitat for Humanity of Broward offers working families a way to earn an affordable mortgage kept to 30 percent of household income through the sweat equity they invest. The success of the Habitat Broward model has provided hundreds of families with the economic empowerment that comes with home ownership.

Chip LaMarca, Florida House of Representatives also took part in the event along with corporations such as Advanced Roofing, Amerant Bank, BDO, Burdette Beckmann Inc., Castle Group, Celebrity Cruises, Chen Moore and Associates, Cleveland Clinic Florida, Colliers International, Denison Yachting, The Festus & Helen Stacy Foundation, Inc., GA Telesis GL Homes, Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, Health Business Solutions, HEICO Corporation, Holy Cross Health, Hudson Family Foundation, Kaufman Lynn Construction, Keith and Associates, Memorial Healthcare System, Merrimac Ventures, Mesirow Financial, Miami Dolphins, Miller Construction Company, Multi-Bank Securities, Inc., Pirtle Construction Company, PNC Bank, Ranger Technical Resources, Rick Case Automotive Group, Right Management, Rogers, Morris & Ziegler LLP; Seawood Builders, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, Seminole Classic Casino, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood FL, SIXT rent a car, South Florida Business Journal, Stiles Corporation, Structural Wood Systems, Summit Advertising, The Kitchenworks, Walter Duke + Partners and WSVN Channel 7.

About Habitat for Humanity of Broward

Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity of Broward brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Habitat Broward offers a “hand up” not a “hand out” to low to very low-income families who are unable to qualify for conventional financing but are willing to work hard to improve their family’s lives and break the intergenerational cycle of poverty. For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Broward please call (954) 396-3030 or visit habitatbroward.org or check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HabitatBroward.