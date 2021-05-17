CrimeLocalSociety

VIDEO: Central Florida Gym Locker Theft Suspect Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit, Fleeing from Deltona Crime Suppression Team

By Joe Mcdermott
Central Florida Gym Locker Theft Suspect Arrested
The suspect, Thomas Dugan, 62, of Orlando, fled from Deputy Nicole Richardson, but Deputy Brandon King was ahead a short distance away, where he was able to deploy stop sticks on the truck. Dugan came to a stop in a parking lot soon after that.

DELTONA, FL – An Orlando man suspected in a series of thefts from gym lockers in Central Florida was arrested Saturday after he tried and failed to get away. According to authorities, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a License Plate Reader alerted deputies to the suspect’s vehicle. Members of the Deltona Crime Suppression Team spotted the white Ford F-150 and attempted a traffic stop.

Dugan is facing charges in multiple cases, including the May 11 theft of a backpack from Anytime Fitness in Ormond Beach. He was caught on video stealing the victim’s bag and using her credit cards at multiple stores in the area.

He’s also the suspect in a car break on Saturday at Planet Fitness in Orange City, where he stole the victim’s keys by cutting the lock off his locker, entered his car, stole his credit cards and used them at two stores in the area.

It’s believed Dugan is the suspect in various similar cases at gyms outside Volusia County as well, and additional charges are pending. In Volusia he faces Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, possession of burglary tools, possession of a schedule II substance, possession of narcotic paraphernalia. From Ormond Beach he faces three counts of illegal use of credit cards and petit theft. In Orange City he faces burglary, illegal use of credit cards, possession of a stolen credit card, grand theft and possession of burglary tools.

Dugan remains in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail this morning with a total bond of $32,000.

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
