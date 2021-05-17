Suspect Arrested In Port Charlotte Shooting

27 year old David Patrick Wanser was arrested the next day on charges of shooting throwing into vehicle or dwelling, and two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Wanser is currently being held at the Charlotte County Jail with a $35,000 bond.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – Around 4:40am on Saturday, May 15, a 911 call was placed by a neighbor reporting several gunshots. Deputies arrived on scene at Fleetwood Drive NW in Port Charlotte to find evidence of several gunshots into a vehicle which was parked outside a home. Early on in the investigation it was determined that this was an isolated and directed incident.

A suspect was developed which led to the arrest warrant being issued for 27 year old David Patrick Wanser. Wanser was arrested the next day on charges of shooting throwing into vehicle or dwelling, and two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Wanser is currently being held at the Charlotte County Jail with a $35,000 bond.