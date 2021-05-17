CrimeLocalSociety

Suspect Arrested In Port Charlotte Shooting

By Joe Mcdermott
27 year old David Patrick Wanser was arrested the next day on charges of shooting throwing into vehicle or dwelling, and two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Wanser is currently being held at the Charlotte County Jail with a $35,000 bond.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – Around 4:40am on Saturday, May 15, a 911 call was placed by a neighbor reporting several gunshots. Deputies arrived on scene at Fleetwood Drive NW in Port Charlotte to find evidence of several gunshots into a vehicle which was parked outside a home. Early on in the investigation it was determined that this was an isolated and directed incident.

A suspect was developed which led to the arrest warrant being issued for 27 year old David Patrick Wanser.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
