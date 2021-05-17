Port Charlotte Woman, 44, Charged With Child Abuse, Unlawful Sexual Activity With Minor After Teen Birthday Party And Night of Drinking

According to authorities, 44-year-old Jessica Rae Good was charged with two counts of child abuse and two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives were dispatched to a local high school on May 11th, in reference to a student who confided in a staff member that they were raped over the weekend. The incident took place on May 9th, at a home in Port Charlotte after a teen’s birthday party. The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Jessica Rae Good and another female returned home around 2am after a night of drinking. According to authorities, after returning home intoxicated Good continued to “hang out” with the juveniles while allegedly making extremely inappropriate sexual comments and providing the 17-year-old victim with alcohol.

A 12-year-old was asleep on a bean bag chair just a foot from the suspect and 17-year-old victim, when she was awoken by noises. She noticed the two actively engaged in intercourse. The 17-year-old victim got up from the loveseat to use the restroom, then returned to the loveseat where the suspect was lying. At this time, the sexual activity continued between the 17-year-old and Good. Immediately after, Good retrieved her clothing and personal belongings and left the home.

On May 11, detectives located Jessica Good outside her place of employment and asked to speak with her. She was ultimately charged with two counts of child abuse and two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor. In Florida, it is illegal for an adult (someone 18 or older) to have sex with a minor (someone younger than 18), even if the sex is consensual. Good remains at the Charlotte County Jail on a $150,000 bond.