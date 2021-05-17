Pedestrian Dead Following Multi-Vehicle Crash in Deerfield Beach; Witnesses Told Deputies Man Fled Scene Leading to Foot Pursuit

Statements from witnesses indicate that following the crash, Burgess attempted to drive away from the scene but could not due to the damages his car sustained in the collision. As deputies began to arrive, Burgess exited the vehicle and fled south on foot. Witnesses alerted deputies to the fleeing subject, and a foot pursuit ensued.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left a pedestrian dead on Friday, May 14. According to authorities, at approximately 10:23 a.m. that Friday, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and five vehicles at 5100 N. Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach.

A preliminary investigation revealed that John Burgess, 59, of Deerfield Beach, was traveling in a 1999 Ford F-150 pickup southbound in the far right thru lane of North Dixie Highway approaching Northeast 51st Street. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking southbound on the sidewalk along the west side of the street.

According to detectives, Burgess’ vehicle drifted southwest off of the west side of the roadway and traveled onto the sidewalk. The passenger side of the Ford then struck the pedestrian and caused him to go airborne. The victim’s body projected southwest and struck the driver side of a 2005 Jeep Laredo SUV and traveled over the hood of the Jeep before landing in a swale behind a 2002 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup.

Burgess’ Ford continued traveling southwest, sideswiped the Dodge Ram and collided with the driver side of a 2009 Lexus RX 350 SUV. The crash pushed the Lexus sideways causing the vehicle to hit a 1988 GMC 1500 pickup. The Ford then struck a concrete utility pole which fell over and onto the Dodge and Lexus. The Jeep, Dodge, Lexus and GMC were all parked and unoccupied at the time of the crash.

Statements from witnesses indicate that following the crash, Burgess attempted to drive away from the scene but could not due to the damages his car sustained in the collision. As deputies began to arrive, Burgess exited the vehicle and fled south on foot. Witnesses alerted deputies to the fleeing subject, and a foot pursuit ensued.

Burgess was detained a short distance from the crash scene by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded, and the pedestrian was transported to Broward Health North to be treated for his injuries. The victim was later pronounced deceased at 10:58 a.m.

After being detained, Burgess advised that he was not feeling well and was also transported to the hospital where he was treated and released. Detectives say neither excessive speed nor mechanical malfunction are being considered as contributing factors in this crash.