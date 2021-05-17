BusinessPress ReleasesTechnology

Parler Announces Relaunch Of Social Media App On Apple’s App Store

By George McGregor
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Parler
Millions of Parler and Apple customers may once again exercise their right to freely exchange ideas and opinions on social media, without viewpoint discrimination. File photo: Ascannio, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

HENDERSON, NV – Today, Parler, LLC announces the relaunch of the Parler social media app on Apple’s App Store. Millions of Parler and Apple customers may once again exercise their right to freely exchange ideas and opinions on social media, without viewpoint discrimination.

Parler’s return to the App Store comes after months of productive dialogue with Apple. The dialogue was complemented by a backdrop of important revelations about Parler’s cooperation with law enforcement in the weeks leading up to January 6, as well as the prevalence of violent and inciting content on competing social media networks during that period. Parler contends that these revelations demonstrate that the then-number-one social media app was unjustly scapegoated and deplatformed shortly after January 6.

Adhering to Apple’s requirements, Parler’s iOS app excludes some content that Parler otherwise allows. However, that content is still visible, at the user’s discretion, on the web-based and Android versions of the platform. Parler plans to continue its discussions with Apple as to the optimal way to handle this content.

In the last two months of 2020, after a post-election surge in new user registrations and traffic, Parler began making a series of improvements in its guidelines enforcement process. The company has now added to its process algorithms that automatically detect violent or inciting content, while still preserving user privacy. Such content has always violated Parler’s guidelines.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

Parler’s unwavering commitment to being the world’s premier viewpoint-neutral, privacy-respecting social media platform means the company shares important values with Apple–particularly with respect to user privacy and sovereignty. Parler believes this overlap in values bodes well for the two companies’ relationship–and so for the future of free speech.

In announcing the re-launch on the App Store, Parler’s Interim CEO Mark Meckler made the following statement:

Parler has and will always be a place where people can engage in the free exchange of ideas in the full spirit of the First Amendment. The entire Parler team has worked hard to address Apple’s concerns without compromising our core mission. Anything allowed on the Parler network but not in the iOS app will remain accessible through our web-based and Android versions. This is a win-win for Parler, its users, and free speech.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Subscribe to George McGregor – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Madisons New York Grill & Bar In Boca Raton Sells Two…

George McGregor

America’s Frontline Doctors “Legal Eagle Dream Team”…

George McGregor

Just 5 Days Until Taxes Are Due: Tips And Tricks For Filing;…

Julio Gonzalez
1 of 357