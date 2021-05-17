Parler Announces Relaunch Of Social Media App On Apple’s App Store

Millions of Parler and Apple customers may once again exercise their right to freely exchange ideas and opinions on social media, without viewpoint discrimination. File photo: Ascannio, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

HENDERSON, NV – Today, Parler, LLC announces the relaunch of the Parler social media app on Apple’s App Store. Millions of Parler and Apple customers may once again exercise their right to freely exchange ideas and opinions on social media, without viewpoint discrimination.

Parler’s return to the App Store comes after months of productive dialogue with Apple. The dialogue was complemented by a backdrop of important revelations about Parler’s cooperation with law enforcement in the weeks leading up to January 6, as well as the prevalence of violent and inciting content on competing social media networks during that period. Parler contends that these revelations demonstrate that the then-number-one social media app was unjustly scapegoated and deplatformed shortly after January 6.

Adhering to Apple’s requirements, Parler’s iOS app excludes some content that Parler otherwise allows. However, that content is still visible, at the user’s discretion, on the web-based and Android versions of the platform. Parler plans to continue its discussions with Apple as to the optimal way to handle this content.

In the last two months of 2020, after a post-election surge in new user registrations and traffic, Parler began making a series of improvements in its guidelines enforcement process. The company has now added to its process algorithms that automatically detect violent or inciting content, while still preserving user privacy. Such content has always violated Parler’s guidelines.

Parler’s unwavering commitment to being the world’s premier viewpoint-neutral, privacy-respecting social media platform means the company shares important values with Apple–particularly with respect to user privacy and sovereignty. Parler believes this overlap in values bodes well for the two companies’ relationship–and so for the future of free speech.

In announcing the re-launch on the App Store, Parler’s Interim CEO Mark Meckler made the following statement: