Miami Family Tied-Up, Assaulted In Armed Home Invasion And Robbery; Two Masked Men Fled in Victims Land Rover, Remain At Large

By Joe Mcdermott
ARMED HOME INVASION

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Robbery Bureau is investigating an armed home invasion robbery, where the victims were tied and assaulted. According to investigators, on May 14, 2021 at approximately 8:15 a.m., a female victim and her daughter were outside of their residence when they were approached by two males wearing masks and armed with guns.

The subjects, described only as two black males, ordered them back into the residence, and once inside, they were met by the husband. They proceeded to tie the husband and wife, while demanding personal property. The husband suffered minor injuries as a result of being assaulted by one of the subjects who then fled in the victim’s white Land Rover Discovery in the area of SW 30 Street and SW 130 Avenue in Miami, Florida.

Arriving officers located the stolen vehicle abandoned in the nearby area. The subjects remain at large and the investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers
(305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

