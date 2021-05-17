BusinessPress ReleasesTechnology

Internet Accountability Project Releases Statement On Apple’s Decision To Allow Parler Back On The App Store

By George McGregor
Mike Davis, the founder and president of the Internet Accountability Project, a new advocacy organization that opposes Big Tech and seeks to hold them accountable for their bad acts. Davis also leads the Article III Project (A3P), established to fight for and defend President Trump’s judicial nominees, appointed judges, the process, and judicial independence. Photo credit: Internet Accountability Project website.

WASHINGTON – Mike Davis, founder and president of the Internet Accountability Project (IAP), today released the following statement on Apple’s decision to allow Parler back into the App store. 

“The Internet Accountability Project applauds Congressman Ken Buck (R-Colo.) and Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) – the top Republicans on the House and Senate antitrust subcommittees – for their effective efforts to get Parler back on Apple’s app store after Big Tech monopolists – Google, Apple, Amazon, and Twitter – and their allies in the corporate media wrongfully scapegoated Parler. Buck and Lee have shown time and again that they will stand up for the free-speech rights of all Americans, and we are pleased to see a pro-free-speech platform like Parler once more available to millions of Apple users.”

“Before being unfairly targeted by its Big Tech rivals, Parler was the number-one app on Apple’s app store because it provided a place where Americans could share their views without censorship from the far-left oligarchs who control our access to information. The fact that trillion-dollar monopolists Google and Apple – the app-store duopoly/cartel – and another trillion-dollar monopolist (Amazon’s AWS) were able to use a kill switch to eliminate Twitter’s rival (Parler) proves that we must end antitrust amnesty and enforce our century-old antitrust laws. We are excited to see what is in store for this growing start-up company and look forward to Parler’s continued growth under its new Chief Executive Officer George Farmer.”

IAP is a nonprofit conservative advocacy group that holds Big Tech accountable for engaging in egregious business practices like snooping, spying, political bias against conservatives, employee abuses and anticompetitive conduct. Davis previously served as Chief Counsel for Nominations to Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary and led the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a record number of circuit court judges.

More information on Davis and IAP can be found here.

