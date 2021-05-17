Trump Releases Statement After CBS Poll Shows 67% of Republicans Say President Biden Is Not The Legitimate Winner Of The 2020 Election

Trump, from his personal website, issued a statement reacting to the CBS poll, celebrating his continued vice-like grip on the GOP and reiterating his stance that he was the legitimate winner of the 2020 election, despite not yet proving this in court. File photo: Evan El-Amin, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to the results of a recent CBS News poll, support of former President Donald Trump remains high amongst Republicans and punishment for disloyalty to the GOP – such as in the recent case of Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY), who has been highly critical of Trump – is well-deserved, they say, sentiments that Trump quickly agreed with in a statement released shortly after poll results were publicly released.

Cheney was recently booted from her leadership post by House Republicans for her very vocal denouncements of Trump, calling his claims that he only lost the 2020 election due to widespread voter fraud “blatant lies,” voting to impeach him for the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, and even stating that she will do “everything necessary to make sure he never gets anywhere close to the Oval Office again.”

CBS NEWS POLL: Eighty percent of Republicans agree with the GOP’s ouster last week of Rep. Liz Cheney from her House leadership role, while 66 percent say Republicans being loyal to former President Donald Trump is important.https://t.co/UGNBm903VW — Newsmax (@newsmax) May 17, 2021

According to the CBS poll, 80 percent of Republicans polled agreed with Cheney’s ouster as Chair of the House Republican Conference, citing the need for loyalty to Trump and the necessity of punishing those who deviate from his viewpoints; comments ranged from feeling Cheney was unsupportive of Trump to thinking that she was “wrong” about the election outcome.

67% of Republicans say Pres. Biden is not the legitimate winner of the 2020 election, according to a CBS News / YouGov poll.@kasie: "Liz Cheney has been out there saying that those people, that ongoing disinformation, that refusal, is a current threat."https://t.co/alA2pwY0wq — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 17, 2021

In addition, 67 percent of Republicans agree with allegations that Joe Biden was not the legitimate winner of the November 2020 presidential election, although at least half polled at this point feel it is more important to change and secure the voting process than it is to see GOP leaders continue to claim election fraud going forward.

Trump, from his personal website, issued a statement reacting to the CBS poll, celebrating his continued vice-like grip on the GOP and reiterating his stance that he was the legitimate winner of the 2020 election, despite not yet proving this in court.