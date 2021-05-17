CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting in Belle Glade

By Joe Mcdermott
On Sunday evening, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Deputies responded to shots fired in the 300 block of SW 6th Street, in Belle Glade.

BELLE GLADE, FL – According to authorities, on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at approximately 9:07 pm, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Deputies responded to shots fired in the 300 block of SW 6th Street, in Belle Glade. Upon arrival, deputies located one male; born, July 1979, deceased from a gunshot wounds, two other males; one born, October 1974 and one born, April 1963, were located suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to local hospitals. The male; born, October 1974, succumbed to his injuries while being treated in the ER. The third male; born, April 1963, remains in critical condition. 

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate this shooting as a homicide or attempted homicide. The motive and suspect information is unknown at this time. No names will be released to inaction of Marsy’s Law. Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
