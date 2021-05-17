CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Sheriff’s Office Busts High End Auto Theft Ring, Recovers Car And Stolen Guns; Arrested Half Dozen People Including Several Juveniles

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Top left to right: Teandray Lemon, 19,of Fort Lauderdale, and Quevaris Turnquist, 31, of Miami. Bottom left to right: Jeffrey Orys, 26, of Fort Lauderdale, and Latorykka Mallory, 18, of North Lauderdale.
Top left to right: Teandray Lemon, 19, of Fort Lauderdale, and Quevaris Turnquist, 31, of Miami. Bottom left to right: Jeffrey Orys, 26, of Fort Lauderdale, and Latorykka Mallory, 18, of North Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) took down members of a suspected high end auto theft group last Monday which resulted in the arrests of seven people and the recovery of a luxury car and two stolen guns. 

According to authorities, on Monday, May 10, B.A.T. detectives located a stolen 2020 Range Rover SVR in Fort Lauderdale and began surveillance on the vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Highland Beach in Palm Beach County. The driver of the stolen vehicle traveled through several areas of Broward County, stopping occasionally as other vehicles met up with them. At one point, detectives witnessed people inside the stolen car attempting to disable the vehicle’s GPS system. 

Eventually the stolen vehicle and the other cars stopped in Miramar, and Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested more than half a dozen people. 

According to detectives,, Teandray E. Lemon, 19, of Fort Lauderdale, stole the vehicle in Highland Beach
According to detectives, Jeffrey Orys 26, of Fort Lauderdale, faces charges of grand theft auto.
According to detectives, Que Varis Turnquist, 31, of Miami was the planned buyer through an intermediary.
According to detectives, Latorykka Mallory, 18, of North Lauderdale was an intermediary and is charged with conspiracy.
Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

Preliminary investigation reveals that Teandray Lemon, 19, of Fort Lauderdale, stole the vehicle in Highland Beach and planned to sell the vehicle to Quevaris Turnquist, 31, of Miami through an intermediary, Latorykka Mallory, 18, of North Lauderdale. Turnquist and Mallory face charges of organized dealing in stolen property. Turnquist, a convicted felon, also faces charges of grand theft of a firearm. Jeffrey Orys, 26, of Fort Lauderdale, also a convicted felon, faces charges of grand theft auto. Lemon faces a conspiracy charge in Broward County and is expected to face a grand theft auto charge out of Highland Beach. Three additional juveniles were mentioned unnamed in the report; one 17-year-old male, one 16-year-old male and on 14-year-old male.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) took down members of a suspected high end auto theft group last Monday which resulted in the arrests of seven people and the recovery of a luxury car and two stolen guns.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) took down members of a suspected high end auto theft group last Monday which resulted in the arrests of seven people and the recovery of a luxury car and two stolen guns. 
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

NFL Justifies Racial Bias in Brain Injury Payouts by…

Christopher Boyle

Suspect Arrested In Port Charlotte Shooting

Joe Mcdermott

Trump Releases Statement After CBS Poll Shows 67% of…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,147