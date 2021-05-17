Broward Sheriff’s Office Busts High End Auto Theft Ring, Recovers Car And Stolen Guns; Arrested Half Dozen People Including Several Juveniles

Top left to right: Teandray Lemon, 19, of Fort Lauderdale, and Quevaris Turnquist, 31, of Miami. Bottom left to right: Jeffrey Orys, 26, of Fort Lauderdale, and Latorykka Mallory, 18, of North Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) took down members of a suspected high end auto theft group last Monday which resulted in the arrests of seven people and the recovery of a luxury car and two stolen guns.

According to authorities, on Monday, May 10, B.A.T. detectives located a stolen 2020 Range Rover SVR in Fort Lauderdale and began surveillance on the vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Highland Beach in Palm Beach County. The driver of the stolen vehicle traveled through several areas of Broward County, stopping occasionally as other vehicles met up with them. At one point, detectives witnessed people inside the stolen car attempting to disable the vehicle’s GPS system.

Eventually the stolen vehicle and the other cars stopped in Miramar, and Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested more than half a dozen people.

Preliminary investigation reveals that Teandray Lemon, 19, of Fort Lauderdale, stole the vehicle in Highland Beach and planned to sell the vehicle to Quevaris Turnquist, 31, of Miami through an intermediary, Latorykka Mallory, 18, of North Lauderdale. Turnquist and Mallory face charges of organized dealing in stolen property. Turnquist, a convicted felon, also faces charges of grand theft of a firearm. Jeffrey Orys, 26, of Fort Lauderdale, also a convicted felon, faces charges of grand theft auto. Lemon faces a conspiracy charge in Broward County and is expected to face a grand theft auto charge out of Highland Beach. Three additional juveniles were mentioned unnamed in the report; one 17-year-old male, one 16-year-old male and on 14-year-old male.