CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Homicide Detectives Investigating Shooting That Left One Man Dead In Weston

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

shooting
According to authorities, shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, May 10, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies in Weston responded to a report of a domestic incident involving a shooting in the 1600 block of Eastlake Way.

WESTON, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Weston last week. According to authorities, shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, May 10, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies in Weston responded to a report of a domestic incident involving a shooting in the 1600 block of Eastlake Way.

Upon arrival, deputies located one adult male suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately began CPR on the individual. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue also responded, provided medical support and transported the individual to Broward Health North. The victim died of his injuries at the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Suspect Arrested In Port Charlotte Shooting

Joe Mcdermott

Trump Releases Statement After CBS Poll Shows 67% of…

Christopher Boyle

Broward Sheriff’s Office Busts High End Auto Theft Ring,…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,147