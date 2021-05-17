Broward Homicide Detectives Investigating Shooting That Left One Man Dead In Weston

According to authorities, shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, May 10, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies in Weston responded to a report of a domestic incident involving a shooting in the 1600 block of Eastlake Way.

WESTON, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Weston last week. According to authorities, shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, May 10, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies in Weston responded to a report of a domestic incident involving a shooting in the 1600 block of Eastlake Way.

Upon arrival, deputies located one adult male suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately began CPR on the individual. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue also responded, provided medical support and transported the individual to Broward Health North. The victim died of his injuries at the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.