Madisons New York Grill & Bar In Boca Raton Sells Two Acres of Real Estate & Restaurant Assets For $16,250,000 To Legendary NY-based Steakhouse

The sale took place on May 14,2021 to a legendary New York-based steakhouse. Tom Prakas from Prakas & Co. Restaurant Brokers represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction.

BOCA RATON, FL – Madisons New York Grill & Bar, located at 2006 NW Executive Center Circle in Boca Raton, Florida has announced the sale of their total real estate, including over two acres of property and all restaurant assets of the Madisons New York Grill & Bar concept for $16,250,000. Tom Prakas from Prakas & Co. Restaurant Brokers represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction. The sale took place on May 14,2021 to a legendary New York-based steakhouse.

Since opening in December 2013, the upscale bar and grill concept which featured prime filets, seafood dishes, salads and specialty cocktails with 240 seats under 7,000 sq. ft. of space grew quickly each year. “Serving Boca Raton for over seven years was a wonderful experience,” says a Madisons New York Bar & Grill Restaurant Group spokesperson.

For any customer questions, please email: info@madisonsnewyork.com