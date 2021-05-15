CrimeLocalSociety

Florida Department Of Law Enforcement Investigating Shooting Involving Miami-Dade Police Officer At Shopping Center In Miami

By Joe Mcdermott
POLICE INVOLVED SHOOTING
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a shooting involving a Miami-Dade Police Department officer, that resulted in a man injured. According to investigators, on Friday, May 14, at approximately 8:20 p.m., officers responded to call of a theft in progress at a retail store within a mall at 8888 SW 136 Street Miami, Florida. As the officers arrived, they identified and approached a subject just outside the store exit. The subject produced what appeared to be a firearm and an officer discharged his weapon, striking the subject in the lower extremity.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the subject to Jackson Memorial Hospital South in critical, but stable condition. The officer was not injured during the incident. It was later determined that the weapon the subject possessed was a knife disguised as a gun. The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
