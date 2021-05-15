Florida Department Of Law Enforcement Investigating Shooting Involving Miami-Dade Police Officer At Shopping Center In Miami

on Friday, May 14, at approximately 8:20 p.m., Miami-Dade Police officers identified and approached a subject just outside a store exit. The subject produced what appeared to be a firearm and an officer discharged his weapon, striking the subject in the lower extremity.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a shooting involving a Miami-Dade Police Department officer, that resulted in a man injured. According to investigators, on Friday, May 14, at approximately 8:20 p.m., officers responded to call of a theft in progress at a retail store within a mall at 8888 SW 136 Street Miami, Florida. As the officers arrived, they identified and approached a subject just outside the store exit. The subject produced what appeared to be a firearm and an officer discharged his weapon, striking the subject in the lower extremity.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the subject to Jackson Memorial Hospital South in critical, but stable condition. The officer was not injured during the incident. It was later determined that the weapon the subject possessed was a knife disguised as a gun. The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.