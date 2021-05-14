VIDEO: Two Arrested After Reckless Fleeing Driver Gets Stuck In Oncoming Traffic With Volusia Sheriff’s Helicopter Overhead

The incident started around 4:15 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, when a white Kia Optima fled from deputies during a proactive narcotics operation in Deltona. The suspect ended up in DeLand, where he backed into a parking spot in the West Volusia Regional Shopping Center in DeLand.

DELTONA, FL – A fleeing driver who took off from deputies in Deltona and DeLand yesterday afternoon failed to get away from Volusia Sheriff’s Helicopter as deputies closed in and arrested both driver and passenger after they got stuck in wrong-way traffic in Orange City.

The incident started around 4:15 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, when a white Kia Optima fled from deputies during a proactive narcotics operation in Deltona. The suspect ended up in DeLand, where he backed into a parking spot in the West Volusia Regional Shopping Center in DeLand. When a deputy attempted a traffic stop there, he took off fleeing again. Deputies backed off and followed at a distance as Air One took over tracking the car from the air.

The suspect eventually took I-4 to Orange City, where he drove into the oncoming lanes and became wedged against stationary traffic at the busy intersection of Saxon Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Parkway. Both driver and passenger bailed out but were soon taken into custody by deputies.

The driver, Ronnie Ross, 23, was found to be on probation for a prior charge of battery in addition to the new charges he will face today. The passenger, Keith Williams, 27, was taken into custody on several active warrants on drug charges. Williams was booked at the Volusia County Branch Jail this evening with Ross to follow.