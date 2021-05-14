PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Trump Calls Accusations “Devastating” As Maricopa Chairman Responds to Allegations of “Serious Issues” Discovered In 2020 Election Recount

By Christopher Boyle
Donald Trump quickly responded to Fann’s letter via a statement on his website, claiming that Arizona Senate President’s accusations were “devastating” and that the media was purposefully not covering the story.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ – A recently-penned letter has been issued by Arizona State Senate President Karen Fann (R- Prescott) to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, alleging “serious issues” that have been discovered during the ongoing 2020 presidential election hand recount in Maricopa County.

The recount, being performed by several outside independent agencies, was spearheaded by Senate Republicans six months after the end of the election in response to former President Donald Trump’s repeated – and currently unproven – claims of widespread voter fraud costing him the election.

In her letter to the Board of Supervisors, Fann highlighted three alleged issues;

  1. Non-compliance of a legislative subpoena, related to the release of “virtual images of routers” and passwords for vote tabulation devices;
  2. Inconsistencies with the “handling, organization, and storage of ballots” by Maricopa County officials; and
  3. Evidence of database files being removed from the election management computer.
Letter
This document was modified to best fit this screen. To view the original document visit https://cdn.donaldjtrump.com/djtweb/general/5-12-21_Letter_to_Maricopa_County_Board.pdf

“A devastating letter written by Arizona Senate President Karen Fann on voting irregularities, and probably fraud, in Maricopa County during the 2020 Presidential Election. Even the database was illegally deleted after the subpoena to produce the information,” he said. “The Fake News and Lamestream Media is doing everything they can not to cover this major story. They just refuse to talk or report about it. They don’t want the United States or World to see what is going on with our corrupt, third world election.”

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers – who is a Republican – responded via a statement on Twitter to the “false and ill-informed” allegations from Fann, and decried the ongoing claims that the presidential election was somehow “rigged.”

“I know you have all grown weary of the lies and half-truths 6 months after the 2020 general election. Our board is tired of it too — especially when those lies turn into threats directed at public servants during their job,” he said. “After reviewing the letter with county election and IT experts, I can say the allegations are false and ill informed. Moreover, the claim that our employees deleted election files and destroyed evidence is outrageous, completely baseless, and beneath the dignity of the Arizona senate.”

Sellers pointed out that the contractors hired by Fann conducting the recount – headed up by a data security company called Cyber Ninjas – are not auditors, nor are they certified by the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission.

“It’s clearer by the day: the people hired by the Senate are in way over their heads. This is not funny; this is dangerous,” he said.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will hold a public meeting on Monday, May 17, to address Fann’s claims; Fann, in turn, has invited Maricopa County officials to a public hearing on Tuesday, May 18 to answer to her allegations.

