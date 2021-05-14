CrimeLocalSociety

Three Violent Burglars Arrested After Shooting Victim In Ocala

By Jessica Mcfadyen
From left to right, Jared Bacelo, 18, Shelton Zoleo,18, and 20-year-old Zachary Amedeo, were all charged with Battery, Burglary, and Petit Theft.
MARION COUNTY, FL – Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Property Crimes detectives arrested two 18-year-olds, Shelton Zoleo, Jared Bacelo, and 20-year-old Zachary Amedeo Zwick after they committed several burglaries, one of which ended in a shooting.

According to authorities, on March 2, 2021 deputies responded to the 1000 block of Northwest 68th Place, Ocala in reference to a shooting. When deputies arrived, they located a victim who had been shot in the leg. The victim heard someone outside his home and when he went to investigate, he located three males going through his vehicles. The victim confronted the defendants and they fled, the victim gave chase and one of them, later identified as Zwick, shot the victim in the leg.

During the investigation, another victim came forward and stated she saw three individuals on her security cameras going through her vehicles as well as entering her garage and stealing a pair of shoes. With the use of investigative techniques as well as evidence collected, detectives were able to identify the three individuals as Zwick, Zoleo, and Bacelo.

Zoleo and Bacelo have been charged with Aggravated Battery, four counts of Burglary and two counts of Petit Theft and are being held on a $69,000 bond. Zwick has been charged with Aggravated Battery, Armed Burglary, three counts of burglary, two counts of Petit Theft and is being held on a $93,000 bond.

