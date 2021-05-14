Three Spring Hill Teens Arrested for Robbing Taxi Driver at Gunpoint

The three juveniles were arrested and each charged with one count of felony Armed Robbery. Additionally, the three juveniles are being investigated as suspects in an Armed Robbery reported by a food delivery driver in Spring Hill the previous day.

SPRING HILL, FL – On May 12, 2021 at 10:18 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 4600 block of Chamber Court in Spring Hill in reference to a report of an armed robbery of a taxi driver. The victim told deputies he was hired to transport three individuals from a residence on Chamber Court to the Taco Bell located at 11140 Spring Hill Drive.

When the taxi driver pulled up to the house he was met by the three teenagers. Once inside the vehicle, the victim drove a short distance before one of the juveniles asked the driver to stop so one of them could retrieve their cell phone. All three juveniles exited the taxi. One then proceeded to display a handgun and demand money from the taxi driver.

In fear for his life, the taxi driver gave all of the money in his pockets. The three juveniles then ran into a nearby wooded area. A K-9 and the Hernando County Aviation Unit were called in to assist in locating the suspects. K-9 Justice and his handler quickly located all three juveniles and took them into custody.

Deputies located two firearms in the backyard of one of the juveniles home on Chamber Court. The three juveniles were arrested and each charged with one count of felony Armed Robbery. They were transported to the Hernando County Detention Center. Upon completion of processing, they were all transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Ocala.

Additionally, the three juveniles are being investigated as suspects in an Armed Robbery reported by a food delivery driver in Spring Hill the previous day on May 11-2021.