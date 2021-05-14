Miami Detectives Investigating Hit And Run That Left Cyclist Dead; Newer Model Mercedes Benz Fled Scene

According to investigators, on Friday, May 14, a newer model Mercedes Benz struck a cyclist at SW 109 Avenue. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and determined the cyclist deceased on the scene. The vehicle failed to stop and fled in an unknown direction.

MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a hit and run that left a cyclist dead. According to investigators, on Friday, May 14, a newer model Mercedes Benz was traveling westbound on SW 72 Street in Miami, Florida, when it struck a cyclist at SW 109 Avenue. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and determined the cyclist deceased on the scene. The vehicle failed to stop and fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.