Miami Detectives Investigating Hit And Run That Left Cyclist Dead; Newer Model Mercedes Benz Fled Scene

By Joe Mcdermott
MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a hit and run that left a cyclist dead. According to investigators, on Friday, May 14, a newer model Mercedes Benz was traveling westbound on SW 72 Street in Miami, Florida, when it struck a cyclist at SW 109 Avenue. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and determined the cyclist deceased on the scene. The vehicle failed to stop and fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
