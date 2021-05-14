CrimeLocalSociety

19-Year-Old Killed In North Lauderdale Mother’s Day Shooting

By Joe Mcdermott
Armani Harrison, 19, of North Lauderdale. Broward Sheriff’s Office / Instagram photo.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying the subject or subjects involved in a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead on Mother’s Day. At approximately 12:16 a.m. on Sunday, May 9, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a shooting at 1170 Sussex Drive in North Lauderdale. A few minutes later, Lauderdale Lakes Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Florida Medical Center for a gunshot victim.

Deputies made contact with witnesses at the hospital who said the victim, Armani Harrison, 19, of North Lauderdale, had been shot at the Sussex Drive location. Harrison succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Further investigation by detectives revealed that Armani was attending a party located at 998 S.W. 81st Ave. in North Lauderdale a few minutes before he was shot. Witnesses said an unknown vehicle sideswiped Armani’s vehicle in the parking lot and fled. At some point, shots were fired at 1170 Sussex Drive in North Lauderdale, and Armani was hit and driven to Florida Medical Center where he died.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Tiberio Barbosa at 954-321-4210. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
