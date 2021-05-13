CrimeLocalSociety

Hernando County Deputies Save Disabled Woman from Inside of Burning Home In Brooksville

By Joe Mcdermott
Hernando County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services arrived on scene within a few minutes to extinguish the fire and tend to the injured woman who sustained severe burns to both arms and legs. A family member also arrived on scene to tend to the injured woman and her two dogs.
BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 1:59 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 800 block of St. Francis Street in Brooksville in reference to a report of a residential fire. The homeowner, a 63-year-old paralyzed female, called 9-1-1 to report her oxygen hose caught on fire while she was smoking in her bed and her bedroom was now on fire.

The woman further advised she was home alone, was burnt by the fire, and was trapped in her bedroom. Four deputies arrived on scene and rushed into the burning home to locate the elderly woman. Deputies quickly located the woman in her bedroom, which was actively on fire. Deputies lifted her out of her bed and carried her into the living room.

Deputies then proceeded to carry the woman out of the home and place her in a wheelchair a safe distance from the burning home. Deputies were also able to save two dogs who were also trapped in the burning home.

None of the deputies who entered the burning home sustained injuries. The woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

