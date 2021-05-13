CrimeLocalSociety

Grand Jury Indicts Suspect Charged In Homicide on Seminole Circle In Lantana Last Month

By Joe Mcdermott
SMITH, DARRELL

LANTANA, FL – According to authorities, shortly after 3:00 pm on April 24, 2021, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office deputies responded to the 6400 block of Seminole Circle in the town of Lantana. Upon arrival deputies located a female deceased.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate and after a thorough investigation over the last few weeks, a grand jury today, May 13, 2021, returned an indictment for Darrell Smith for 1st Degree Murder. According to county records, Smith was arrested on May 6, 2021 first degree premeditated homicide, burglary with assault or battery and damage to property.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
