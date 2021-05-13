Grand Jury Indicts Suspect Charged In Homicide on Seminole Circle In Lantana Last Month

LANTANA, FL – According to authorities, shortly after 3:00 pm on April 24, 2021, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office deputies responded to the 6400 block of Seminole Circle in the town of Lantana. Upon arrival deputies located a female deceased.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate and after a thorough investigation over the last few weeks, a grand jury today, May 13, 2021, returned an indictment for Darrell Smith for 1st Degree Murder. According to county records, Smith was arrested on May 6, 2021 first degree premeditated homicide, burglary with assault or battery and damage to property.