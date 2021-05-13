CrimeLocalSociety

Former Marion County Deputy Arrested For Making False Official Statements

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Marion County
According to authorities, David Ur had been suspended from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) in December 2020 after a routine, internal review of his reports revealed issues with poor report writing and failure to activate his body worn camera according to policy.

MARION COUNTY, FL – Deputies arrested David Adam Ur after an investigation revealed he had made false statements in an official report. According to authorities, David Ur had been suspended from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) in December 2020 after a routine, internal review of his reports revealed issues with poor report writing and failure to activate his body worn camera according to policy. He was then sent to remedial report writing classes. While monitoring Ur’s reports following his suspension, it was discovered that in March of 2021, he had put false information into four arrest reports. Ur was immediately suspended while an investigation was launched.

Sheriff’s Office officials met with State Attorney Bill Gladson’s office and determined that misinformation contained in Ur’s reports led to the arrest of four people. The State Attorney’s Office immediately dropped those charges and issued new charges against Ur for Making a False Official Statement (4 counts). Ur turned himself in to the Marion County Jail where he is being held on a $4,000 bond.

Ur began working at the MCSO in October 2019 and began working as a patrol deputy in August 2020. In May, Ur resigned his position with MCSO while he was under investigation.

Sheriff Billy Woods said, “We have set high standards for ourselves in the Office of the Sheriff. I tell all my deputies that the only person that can take away their integrity, is themselves. As public servants, integrity, honesty and trust are paramount to our character and to the performance of our duties. Each one of my supervisors work hard every day making sure my deputies adhere to what is expected of them. The poor actions of this one person certainly do not accurately reflect the great job that the rest of these deputies do, day in and day out.”

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
