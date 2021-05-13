Former Marion County Deputy Arrested For Making False Official Statements

According to authorities, David Ur had been suspended from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) in December 2020 after a routine, internal review of his reports revealed issues with poor report writing and failure to activate his body worn camera according to policy.

MARION COUNTY, FL – Deputies arrested David Adam Ur after an investigation revealed he had made false statements in an official report. According to authorities, David Ur had been suspended from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) in December 2020 after a routine, internal review of his reports revealed issues with poor report writing and failure to activate his body worn camera according to policy. He was then sent to remedial report writing classes. While monitoring Ur’s reports following his suspension, it was discovered that in March of 2021, he had put false information into four arrest reports. Ur was immediately suspended while an investigation was launched.

Sheriff’s Office officials met with State Attorney Bill Gladson’s office and determined that misinformation contained in Ur’s reports led to the arrest of four people. The State Attorney’s Office immediately dropped those charges and issued new charges against Ur for Making a False Official Statement (4 counts). Ur turned himself in to the Marion County Jail where he is being held on a $4,000 bond.

Ur began working at the MCSO in October 2019 and began working as a patrol deputy in August 2020. In May, Ur resigned his position with MCSO while he was under investigation.