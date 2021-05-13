120+ Retired Military Sign Letter Questioning Biden’s Health, 2020 Election Results; Claims United States Is In “Deep Peril,” Must “Save America”

The letter pushes the claims made by former President Donald Trump that the 2020 election was won by Biden only due to widespread election fraud, allegations that have never been proven in a court of law. File photo: Johnny Silvercloud, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Over 120 retired military personnel, including former generals and admirals, have signed an open letter spreading the conspiracy theory that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” and questioning President Joe Biden’s mental and physical well-being, according to reports.

The letter, which has 126 signatures, comes from an organization calling itself “Flag Officers 4 America,” whose website says is a collection of “retired military leaders who pledged to support and defend the Constitution of the US against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” The letter itself claims that the United States is in “deep peril” and “in a fight for our survival as a Constitutional Republic like no other time since our founding in 1776.”

The letter pushes the claims made by former President Donald Trump that the 2020 election was won by Biden only due to widespread election fraud, allegations that have never been proven in a court of law.

“The ‘Rule of Law’ must be enforced in our election processes to ensure integrity. Without fair and honest elections that accurately reflect the ‘will of the people’ our Constitutional Republic is lost,” the letter says. “The FBI and Supreme Court must act swiftly when election irregularities are surfaced and not ignore them as was done in 2020.”

The fitness of President Biden to hold office was also called into question by the letter, which expressed deep concerns over both his mental and physical health.

“The mental and physical condition of the Commander in Chief cannot be ignored. He must be able to quickly make accurate national security decisions involving life and limb anywhere, day or night,” the letter says. “Recent Democrat leadership’s inquiries about nuclear code procedures sends a dangerous national security signal to nuclear armed adversaries, raising the question about who is in charge. We must always have an unquestionable chain of command.”

The letter – which also touches on coronavirus restrictions, China, the Iran nuclear deal, the Keystone Pipeline, and voter ID laws – was organized by retired Army Maj. Gen. Joe Arbuckle, who claimed that,

“We are facing threats greater than at any other time since our country was founded … many of these threats flow directly from policy positions and actions of our own government.”

The letter received criticism from some other members of the military; Retired Admiral Mike Mullen told Politico that the letter “hurts the military and by extension it hurts the country,” and noted that it was not signed by any high-ranking officers.