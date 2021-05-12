VIDEO: Gas Station Customers Brawl and Spit on Each Other Amid Fuel Shortages

A witness filmed a violent confrontation that ensued after a woman in a white car attempted to cut into a lengthy line for gas at a Marathon gas station in Knightdale, North Carolina.

KNIGHTDALE, NC – Customers at a North Carolina gas station brawling over their place in line for the pump were caught on video Tuesday as southeast fuel shortages continue following last week’s ransomware hack of the Colonial Pipeline, reports say.

The video, which was posted to Instagram, picked up at that point, and showed the woman outside of her vehicle and assaulting the driver of the SUV by spitting on him through his car’s window. Clearly angry, the man proceeded to get out of his vehicle, approached the woman, and returned the favor, spitting back into her face; a brawl between the two parties commenced.

The woman began swinging wildly at the man and pulling at his shirt; at one point during the confrontation the woman appeared to drop her cell phone, which the man proceeded to punt into the street. All throughout the fight, graphic language was used by both parties.

Despite the claims of the witness otherwise, media outlets reportedly were unable to find any reports of arrests related to the incident.

The Colonial Pipeline system – which company officials have stated are anticipating restoring normal operations by the end of this week – is responsible for delivering over 100 million gallons of of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and heating oil every day, and its output makes up approximately 45 percent of the fuel utilized by the Eastern Seaboard between the Gulf Coast and the New York metro area.