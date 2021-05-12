Man Dead After Shooting In North Lauderdale

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded. When emergency crews arrived, an adult male was located suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in North Lauderdale Monday night. According to investigators, at around 10 p.m., Monday, May 10, Broward Regional Communications received a shooting call near the 8000 block of Southwest Seventh Court in North Lauderdale. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded. When emergency crews arrived, an adult male was located suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was subsequently pronounced deceased on scene by paramedics. The investigation continues. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Anthony Ciaravino at 954-321-4200. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.