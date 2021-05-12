Government Warns People Not to Horde Gas in Plastic Bags During Fuel Shortage; Risks Can Have Deadly Consequences

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) was compelled to issue a very simple warning to those who have been reportedly hoarding gasoline in an unusual way; to avoid pouring gasoline in containers not approved for fuel.

WASHINGTON,, D.C. – It’s disheartening, but sometimes people just need to be told basic things… like not to store gasoline, especially in your home, inside plastic bags.

While the East Coast of the United States still suffers from mass fuel shortages in the aftermath of last week’s cyberattack of the Colonial Pipeline – whose output makes up approximately 45 percent of the fuel utilized by the Eastern Seaboard – the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) was compelled to issue a very simple warning to those who have been reportedly hoarding gasoline in an unusual way.

“Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline. Use only containers approved for fuel,” the CPSC said a Twitter thread. “We know this sounds simple, but when people get desperate they stop thinking clearly. They take risks that can have deadly consequences. If you know someone who is thinking about bringing a container not meant for fuel to get gas, please let them know it’s dangerous.”

The CPSC urged people to use only containers approved for fuel, to follow the gas canister manufacturer instructions for storing and transporting gasoline, and to avoid pouring gasoline over or near an open flame.

Due to the fuel shortage, lengthy lines have popped up at many southeastern gas stations; currently, the national average price of gas has reached $3.00 per gallon, the highest price it has been since October 2014.

The Colonial Pipeline system – which company officials have stated are anticipating restoring normal operations by the end of this week – is responsible for delivering over 100 million gallons of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and heating oil every day. Colonial Pipeline Co. stated in an update on Tuesday evening that it was working 24 hours a day to address the damage caused by the hackers, and aims to restore its system by the end of the week.