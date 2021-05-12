CrimeLocalSociety

Body Found Floating In Jupiter Beach After Haitian Immigrants Attempt Evading Customs Border Patrol In South Florida Waters

By Joe Mcdermott
South Florida
As the boat was attempting to flee from the Customs Border Patrol three Haitian males jumped overboard. Two were later taken into custody. One was found floating nearby. File photo: Wangkun Jia, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL – During the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 12, 2021, Customs Border Patrol came into contact with Haitian immigrants about 40 yards offshore of Jupiter Beach. As the boat was attempting to flee from the Customs Border Patrol three Haitian males jumped overboard. Two were later taken into custody. One was found floating nearby.

According to authorities, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office Detectives are assisting Federal Agencies with the death investigation.

Since October of last year Coast Guard crews have intercepted hundreds of Haitians in South Florida waters with two most recent incidents including 72 Haitians intercepted near Lake Worth in a 25-foot pleasure craft and a 45-foot sport fishing boat with 29 immigrants in Delray Beach.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
