America’s Frontline Doctors “Legal Eagle Dream Team” Seeking Additional Plaintiffs for Cases Being Filed in Court This Week

WASHINGTON, D.C. America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS), a Project of The Free Speech Foundation, has announced that its Eagle Dream Team is filing cases in court this week to prevent the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from issuing an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the experimental COVID vaccine for 12-15 year old children, and the filings need additional plaintiffs.

The FDA intends to expand the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to enroll adolescents, ages 12-15. Scientists around the world have noted extreme danger and believe the danger is even greater for young people due to their stronger immune systems. There are now over 4,100 deaths associated with the experimental COVID vaccine. By comparison, an experimental vaccine rollout in the USA in 1976 was permanently halted after just 25 deaths!

Critical testing and clinical trials were bypassed. The average length of time required to approve a vaccine is 10-15 years but now, barely six months in, the FDA is poised to test it on children and then request universal approval. All while the numbers of deaths associated with the vaccines skyrocket. Independent scientists from all over the world are protesting, but they are being ignored.

The lives of America’s youth are now at grave risk over an experimental injection for a virus which is 99.97% survivable. Children are not affected by COVID, so why should they receive an experimental vaccine? Now our children are being pressured to take a needle in order to return to their old, normal lives (school, sports, friends).

Parents, teachers, doctors, and all others who can attest to harm, injury, or death from vaccines already administered will provide the evidence we need to save our children from being injected with these dangerous and unnecessary biological agents. We need each of you to serve as plaintiff as we prepare to file lawsuits immediately.