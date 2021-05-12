HealthPress ReleasesSociety

America’s Frontline Doctors “Legal Eagle Dream Team” Seeking Additional Plaintiffs for Cases Being Filed in Court This Week

By George McGregor
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

AFLDS has announced that its Eagle Dream Team is filing cases in court this week to prevent the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from issuing an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the experimental COVID vaccine for 12-15 year old children.
AFLDS has announced that its Eagle Dream Team is filing cases in court this week to prevent the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from issuing an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the experimental COVID vaccine for 12-15 year old children.

WASHINGTON, D.C. America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS), a Project of The Free Speech Foundation, has announced that its Eagle Dream Team is filing cases in court this week to prevent the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from issuing an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the experimental COVID vaccine for 12-15 year old children, and the filings need additional plaintiffs.

The FDA intends to expand the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to enroll adolescents, ages 12-15. Scientists around the world have noted extreme danger and believe the danger is even greater for young people due to their stronger immune systems. There are now over 4,100 deaths associated with the experimental COVID vaccine. By comparison, an experimental vaccine rollout in the USA in 1976 was permanently halted after just 25 deaths!

Critical testing and clinical trials were bypassed. The average length of time required to approve a vaccine is 10-15 years but now, barely six months in, the FDA is poised to test it on children and then request universal approval. All while the numbers of deaths associated with the vaccines skyrocket. Independent scientists from all over the world are protesting, but they are being ignored.

The lives of America’s youth are now at grave risk over an experimental injection for a virus which is 99.97% survivable. Children are not affected by COVID, so why should they receive an experimental vaccine? Now our children are being pressured to take a needle in order to return to their old, normal lives (school, sports, friends).

Parents, teachers, doctors, and all others who can attest to harm, injury, or death from vaccines already administered will provide the evidence we need to save our children from being injected with these dangerous and unnecessary biological agents. We need each of you to serve as plaintiff as we prepare to file lawsuits immediately.

About AFLDS
America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) stands up for every American looking for the best quality healthcare by empowering doctors working on the front lines of our nation’s most pressing healthcare challenges. We help to amplify the voices of concerned physicians and patients nationwide to combat those who push political and economic agendas at the expense of science and quality healthcare solutions. AFLDS is a non-partisan, not-for-profit organization.

To find out more visit the AFLDS website or to serve as a plaintiff in this case fill out the form.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Subscribe to George McGregor – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Detectives Seeking Assistance In Locating Marcos Sanchez…

Joe Mcdermott

Death Causes Several Brazilian States to Halt AstraZeneca…

Christopher Boyle

Senator Rand Paul, Dr. Anthony Fauci Come to Verbal Blows…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,184