Las Vegas Monorail to Reopen May 27, 2021

The 3.9-mile elevated system along the Las Vegas Strip enables passengers to travel the length of the resort corridor in less than 15 minutes, at speeds of up to 50 miles per hour. Trains will continue to arrive every 4-8 minutes at each of the seven stations.

LAS VEGAS, NV – As leisure and convention business returns to the destination and occupancy limits increase, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) announced the Las Vegas Monorail will resume operations at 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, in time for Memorial Day weekend and upon completion of all systems safety inspections.

The 3.9-mile elevated system along the Las Vegas Strip enables passengers to travel the length of the resort corridor in less than 15 minutes, at speeds of up to 50 miles per hour. Trains will continue to arrive every 4-8 minutes at each of the seven stations, including:

MGM Grand

Bally’s / Paris Las Vegas

Flamingo / Caesars Palace

Harrah’s / The LINQ

Las Vegas Convention Center

Westgate / Las Vegas Convention Center

SAHARA Las Vegas

“The Las Vegas Monorail has provided an important and convenient transportation solution for both leisure visitors and convention attendees,” said Steve Hill, president and CEO for the LVCVA. “We are thrilled to resume normal operations in time for both Memorial Day weekend and World of Concrete, allowing us to provide a reliable and safe transportation solution for passengers looking for an efficient way to navigate to the Las Vegas Convention Center and throughout the resort corridor.”

As customers make plans to ride the system, the same requirements that exist throughout the destination will also apply on the Monorail:

Face masks will be required at all times throughout the system

Customers are encouraged to maintain social distancing whenever possible

Hand sanitizer will be available at every Monorail station

To ensure the system remains clean and sanitized, customers may encounter cleaning staff on trains and platforms.

Making its debut in 1995 with service running between MGM Grand and Bally’s, the original system used two monorail trains that previously operated at Walt Disney World. The system expanded to its current footprint on July 15, 2004, debuting nine Bombardier Innovia 200 trains built specifically for the Las Vegas Monorail system.

The LVCVA acquired the Monorail in December 2020. The transaction ensured that the important transportation option in Las Vegas was preserved and allows for other transportation options on the east side of Las Vegas Blvd. Western Management Group, LLC has been contracted by the LVCVA to manage and operate the system.

The system is 100 percent electric and runs zero emission trains, therefore reducing both emissions by more than 27 tons and more than 2 million vehicle miles annually in Southern Nevada. The Monorail uses regenerative braking, which works by storing excess energy that accumulates when train cars are slowed, at times saving up to 20 percent of the system’s energy.

The monorail will resume its previous operating hours:

Mondays: 7 a.m. – midnight

Tuesdays – Thursdays: 7 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Fridays – Sundays: 7 a.m. – 3 a.m.

Ticket options include single ride tickets and several unlimited ride pass options. Discounted tickets for Nevada residents can be purchased at Monorail customer service desks. Service desks are open daily at all stations except the Las Vegas Convention Center Station.

Touchless ticketing is available for customers to purchase and download tickets to their mobile wallet at https://tix.lvmonorail.com/purchase

To purchase tickets, access the system map and learn more, visit: www.lvmonorail.com

ABOUT THE LVCVA

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) is charged with marketing Southern Nevada as a tourism and convention destination worldwide and with operating the 4.6 million square-foot Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). With nearly 150,000 hotel rooms and 14 million square feet of meeting and exhibit space in Las Vegas alone, the LVCVA’s mission centers on attracting leisure and business visitors to the area. The LVCVA also owns the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop, an underground tunnel designed by The Boring Company and also owns the Las Vegas Monorail, an elevated 3.9-mile system with seven stops throughout the resort corridor. Both transportation systems will operate when conventions reconvene. For more information, go to www.lvcva.com, www.visitlasvegas.com or www.vegasmeansbusiness.com.