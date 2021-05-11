Detectives Seeking Assistance In Locating Marcos Sanchez Morales, 30, of Lake Worth, For Leaving The Scene Of Fatal Crash in January

LAKE WORTH, FL – On January 1, 2021, Marcos Sanchez Morales, 30, of Lake Worth, was driving a 2003 Honda Odyssey traveling southbound on North C Street in the city of Lake Worth Beach when he struck a pedestrian, Rudy Leonel Martin Jimenes, who was kneeling on the designated bicycle lane attempting to light fireworks. After striking Jimenes, 29, of Lake Worth, Morales’ vehicle dragged the pedestrian approximately 188 feet then fled the area. Jimenes, who was transported to St Mary’s Hospital in critical condition, died later from his injuries.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Marco Sanchez Morales is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading the app “PBSO” for Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.