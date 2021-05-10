Lamborghini Debuts New Private VIP Lounge in New York City

Debut of new customization studio and fully personalized venue. Exclusive NYC lounge offers a look into the world of Lamborghini, access by appointment only. New York premiere of the Huracán STO, a road-homologated super sports car.

NEW YORK, NY – Tucked away beneath the famed High Line elevated walking path within the coveted Chelsea neighborhood on Manhattan’s west side, Automobili Lamborghini has opened a newly minted private space and NYC flagship, the Lamborghini Lounge New York City. The 5,400-square-foot Lounge provides an immersion into the brand’s ethos and DNA within an exclusive, invite-only venue reminiscent of Lamborghini’s facilities in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy. A state-of-the-art brand destination, the Lamborghini Lounge NYC offers guests exclusive access to never-before-seen vehicles, Italian culinary experience and bespoke exhibitions. The space can also be utilized for private meetings and events.

“We are opening the doors to a private space our customers and friends can call their own with exclusive access,” said Stephan Winkelmann, President and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini. “Following the success of our Lamborghini Lounge venues across the globe, this new flagship in Manhattan will create a vibrant and personal connection to share the Lamborghini lifestyle; a true reflection of our fine Italian heritage. I look forward to visiting our Lamborghini customers and friends in New York soon.”

The Lounge complements Lamborghini’s lifestyle brand and rich Italian history. The two-story gallery-style venue offers a variety of private spaces for guests to enjoy with an exclusive concierge at their service. An Ad Personam design studio provides customers with the opportunity to configure their own Lamborghini vehicle with infinite color palettes and material selections. Meeting spaces and the full-service kitchen with exclusive design and finishes by Italian luxury kitchen manufacturer La Dolce Vita, are also available to host private gatherings with a dedicated Italian chef at their disposal.

“This unique space will serve as Lamborghini’s outpost in one of the world’s greatest cities,” said Federico Foschini, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of Automobili Lamborghini. “The Ad Personam studio provides an extension and personal touchpoint, which could previously only be found at our home in Sant’Agata, and we look forward to offering this and access to never-before-seen limited-edition models to VIP visitors of the Lounge NYC.”

The opening of the Lounge also sees the New York debut of the Huracán Super Trofeo Omologata (STO). The limited-series road-homologated super sports car is inspired by the racing heritage of Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s one-make Huracán Super Trofeo EVO race series, as well as its three-time 24 Hours of Daytona-winning and three-time 12 Hours of Sebring-winning Huracán GT3 EVO. With its V10 naturally-aspirated 640 hp engine, the rear-wheel drive Huracán STO offers the emotion of a track experience on every road drive.

Multiple brand partners will be activated throughout the space in the coming month, exclusive to Lounge guests.

Bang & Olufsen brings to life the Advanced 3D Sound System – acclaimed in the Lamborghini Super SUV Urus – inside the Lounge NYC with an array of premium audio systems for a state-of-the-art sound experience, perfect for private events and gatherings.

Trademark Italian furnishings from Living Divani garnish each room. As members of Altagamma, the foundation that gathers Italian companies with international recognition and operating at the highest segment of the market as it pertains to innovation, quality, service, Living Divani and Automobili Lamborghini combine their iconic products in a convincing and inspirational look, making for a true Made in Italy experience. The layout of the space includes the modular Extrasoft sofa as well as the latest novelties from the brand, mixed with Lamborghini’s design ethos and super sports cars.

Custom-made contemporary interiors in the Lounge kitchen are furnished by La Dolce Vita. Designed and constructed in Italy, La Dolce Vita offers the highest quality in home space living.

Roger Dubuis’s newest timepiece – Excalibur Huracán STO – also makes its New York premiere at the Lounge NYC by levitation in the watchmaker’s notable Gravity Window. Channeling the same exhilarating vibe as its automobile namesake, the 45mm Excalibur Huracan STO is powered by cutting-edge innovation developed in close partnership with the Lamborghini Squadra Corse. The limited-edition watch will see only 88 units produced, all of which sport the iconic STO livery.

The exclusive Lamborghini Lounge NYC is open by invitation only to clients and Lamborghini friends and partners as of spring 2021.

LAMBORGHINI LOUNGE NEW YORK CITY

Location: Chelsea, Manhattan

Hours: By appointment only

Email: Concierge.LoungeNYC@lamborghini.com