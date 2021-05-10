CrimeLocalSociety

Hollywood Woman Crashes Vehicle After Fleeing Scene of Fatal Hit-and-Run In Pompano Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Corshana S. Hatter, 27, of Hollywood, was arrested for DUI and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, failure to register a vehicle and no valid driver license for the hit-and-run. The investigation is ongoing.
Corshana S. Hatter, 27, of Hollywood, was arrested for DUI and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, failure to register a vehicle and no valid driver license for the hit-and-run. The investigation is ongoing.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives arrested a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian Friday night in Pompano Beach and fled from the scene. According to authorities, at approximately 10:07 p.m. on Friday, May 7, deputies responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian hit-and-run crash in the southbound lanes of Northwest 31st Avenue. The crash resulted in the death of the pedestrian who was pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives say after the crash, the vehicle fled southbound out of the area.

At approximately 10:14 p.m., a call of a vehicle versus a vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of Northwest 10th Court and Northwest 23rd Terrace in Pompano Beach. The description of one of the vehicles involved in this crash matched the description of the vehicle that fled the scene of the fatal hit-and-run. Deputies responded to the scene of the two vehicle crash and detained the driver and passenger after they attempted to flee upon deputies’ arrival.

Broward Sheriff’s Office’s DUI Task Force responded to the scene of the second crash and conducted an investigation. Corshana S. Hatter, 27, of Hollywood, was arrested for DUI. Additionally, she was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, failure to register a vehicle and no valid driver license for the hit-and-run. The investigation is ongoing.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office CERT Team Places 2nd In…

George McGregor

Crime Stoppers Tips Sought Homicide of 22 Year Old Man at…

Joe Mcdermott

Fired Atlanta Cop Charged in Rayshard Brooks Shooting Is…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,131