Hollywood Woman Crashes Vehicle After Fleeing Scene of Fatal Hit-and-Run In Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives arrested a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian Friday night in Pompano Beach and fled from the scene. According to authorities, at approximately 10:07 p.m. on Friday, May 7, deputies responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian hit-and-run crash in the southbound lanes of Northwest 31st Avenue. The crash resulted in the death of the pedestrian who was pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives say after the crash, the vehicle fled southbound out of the area.

At approximately 10:14 p.m., a call of a vehicle versus a vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of Northwest 10th Court and Northwest 23rd Terrace in Pompano Beach. The description of one of the vehicles involved in this crash matched the description of the vehicle that fled the scene of the fatal hit-and-run. Deputies responded to the scene of the two vehicle crash and detained the driver and passenger after they attempted to flee upon deputies’ arrival.

Broward Sheriff’s Office’s DUI Task Force responded to the scene of the second crash and conducted an investigation. Corshana S. Hatter, 27, of Hollywood, was arrested for DUI. Additionally, she was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, failure to register a vehicle and no valid driver license for the hit-and-run. The investigation is ongoing.