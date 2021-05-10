Crime Stoppers Tips Sought Homicide of 22 Year Old Man at Fort Myers Beach Last Summer; Up to $13k Cash Reward Available

Johnny Jackson was born and raised in Lee County, and was one of six children. He worked at a lawn care service in Lehigh Acres and regularly spent time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews.

FORT MYERS, FL – Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help tracking down a shooter responsible for the murder of a 22 year old man on Fort Myers Beach last summer. According to authorities, Johnny Jackson was on the beach on July 16, 2020, spending time with friends and family near the Lani Kai resort. Later that night, an unknown assailant shot Jackson and quickly fled the scene.

Over the last 10 months, detectives with the Lee County Sheriff's Office have investigated all possible leads and are now asking the public for their help filling in the gaps.

Anyone with information on the murder of Johnny Jackson is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 from Crime Stoppers and $10,000 from an anonymous donor. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.