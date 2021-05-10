Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office CERT Team Places 2nd In West Virginia Penitentiary Mock Prison Riot Training

Seated front row L-R – Corrections Deputy Paige Butzer, Corrections Deputy Jacelyn Litman, Lt. William Garlick, Corrections Deputy Daniel Quijada, Corrections Deputy David Ronga. Standing row L-R – Cpl. Timothy Farley, Corrections Deputy Brett Barber, Cpl. Bobby Judd, DFC Michael Zamora

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Emergency Response Team (CERT) is an elite group of certified Detention staff that was established to provide specialized services in response to emergency situations that can occur in a jail setting. This team works throughout the year to learn and master the most up to date tactics for emergency response. This week, the team had the opportunity to attend and compete with various other agencies in the 2021 Mock Prison Riot. This training and competition opportunity was held at the decommissioned West Virginia Penitentiary in Moundsville, WV. At the event, members are provided hands-on training and exposure to the newest technology available for correctional and law enforcement professionals.

The CERT Team participated in the skills competition, which includes an obstacle course event, zero visibility scenario events, and various high-stress tactical team entry events. We are proud to announce that the Charlotte County CERT Team was awarded 2nd place overall.