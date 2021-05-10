CrimeLocalPress Releases

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office CERT Team Places 2nd In West Virginia Penitentiary Mock Prison Riot Training

By George McGregor
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Seated front row L-R – Corrections Deputy Paige Butzer, Corrections Deputy Jacelyn Litman, Lt. William Garlick, Corrections Deputy Daniel Quijada, Corrections Deputy David Ronga. Standing row L-R – Cpl. Timothy Farley, Corrections Deputy Brett Barber, Cpl. Bobby Judd, DFC Michael Zamora
Seated front row L-R – Corrections Deputy Paige Butzer, Corrections Deputy Jacelyn Litman, Lt. William Garlick, Corrections Deputy Daniel Quijada, Corrections Deputy David Ronga. Standing row L-R – Cpl. Timothy Farley, Corrections Deputy Brett Barber, Cpl. Bobby Judd, DFC Michael Zamora

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Emergency Response Team (CERT) is an elite group of certified Detention staff that was established to provide specialized services in response to emergency situations that can occur in a jail setting. This team works throughout the year to learn and master the most up to date tactics for emergency response. This week, the team had the opportunity to attend and compete with various other agencies in the 2021 Mock Prison Riot. This training and competition opportunity was held at the decommissioned West Virginia Penitentiary in Moundsville, WV. At the event, members are provided hands-on training and exposure to the newest technology available for correctional and law enforcement professionals.

The CERT Team participated in the skills competition, which includes an obstacle course event, zero visibility scenario events, and various high-stress tactical team entry events.  We are proud to announce that the Charlotte County CERT Team was awarded 2nd place overall.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Subscribe to George McGregor – The Published Reporter® by Email

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Hollywood Woman Crashes Vehicle After Fleeing Scene of Fatal…

Joe Mcdermott

Fired Atlanta Cop Charged in Rayshard Brooks Shooting Is…

Christopher Boyle

Lamborghini Debuts New Private VIP Lounge in New York City

George McGregor
1 of 774