Can’t be ‘Woke’ Enough: On Mother’s Day, Progressives Suggest Saying “Birthing People” Instead of “Mom” or “Mother”

NARAL, a pro-choice lobbying, political action, and advocacy group, posted on Twitter, explaining the reasoning behind using “birthing people” over “mom” or “mother.” Photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.

MISSOURI – Mother’s Day 2021 has just passed, and while most people used the day to send messages of love and respect to that special woman who raised them through thick and thin, some hardcore progressives – who can never pass up an opportunity to out-woke themselves – decried the use of “gendered” terms for the sake of inclusivity, suggesting people not say “mom” and instead use “birthing people.”

Some may not think that “Happy Birthing People’s Day” has quite the same right to it, however.

In the days leading up to Mother’s Day, Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-MO) tweeted a message to her followers where she used the awkward term.

Every day, Black birthing people and our babies die because our doctors don’t believe our pain. My children almost became a statistic. I almost became a statistic.



I testified about my experience @OversightDems today.



Hear us. Believe us. Because for so long, nobody has. pic.twitter.com/rExrMXzsSQ — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) May 6, 2021

“Every day, Black birthing people and our babies die because our doctors don’t believe our pain. My children almost became a statistic. I almost became a statistic,” she said. “I testified about my experience @OversightDems today. Hear us. Believe us. Because for so long, nobody has,” Bush wrote on Twitter on Thursday.”

NARAL, a pro-choice lobbying, political action, and advocacy group, posted on Twitter the same day, explaining the reasoning behind using “birthing people” over “mom” or “mother.”

When we talk about birthing people, we're being inclusive. It's that simple.



We use gender neutral language when talking about pregnancy, because it's not just cis-gender women that can get pregnant and give birth. Reproductive freedom is for *every* body. https://t.co/9E9qKRMJTu — NARAL (@NARAL) May 6, 2021

“When we talk about birthing people, we’re being inclusive. It’s that simple,” they said. “We use gender neutral language when talking about pregnancy, because it’s not just cis-gender women that can get pregnant and give birth. Reproductive freedom is for *every* body,” NARAL posted on its official Twitter account on the same day.

On the other end of the spectrum, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), never one to pass up a chance to “own the libs,” took to Twitter himself to let people know what he thought of the super-progressive new term, tweeting “Happy Birthing People’s Day!” accompanied with an image depicting a pencil eraser whipping out the word “Mother’s” and replacing it with “Birthing People’s.”

Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC) also took exception to the term, tweeting “Birthing people” – you mean women or moms? The left is so woke they’re stripping from women the one thing that only we can do.”