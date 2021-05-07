Charlotte County Detectives Discover 300 Gallons of Fuel Inside An Abandoned Van, Placida Boat Ramp

Detectives confirmed that inside a van is roughly 20, 15-gallon drums full of fuel totaling 300 gallons. Englewood Fire is on scene due to the hazardous contents.

PLACIDA, FL – The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is on scene investigating an abandoned silver 2018 Ford Transit van parked at the Placida Boat Ramp located at 6499 Boca Grande Causeway. The van was discovered after a deputy noticed the Transit van and another vehicle possibly disabled on Placida Road just after midnight. As the deputy pulled over to assist, the van pulled off and was located in the boat ramp parking lot shortly after.

Detectives have confirmed that inside the van is roughly 20, 15-gallon drums full of fuel totaling 300 gallons. Englewood Fire is on scene due to the hazardous contents. The time this was reported was approximately 10:29 AM.

According to detectives, this is a very active scene while Criminal Investigations detectives continue investigating and conduct a search warrant of the vehicle. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking that community members in the area of Placida and the Barrier Islands report any suspicious activity, boats, or people.