GUNS DRAWN: Armed Portland Protest Marchers Caught on Video Blocking Traffic, Assaulting Driver

The video shows a group of armed protestors dressed in black, wearing body armor, and wielding long rifles blocking traffic on a street; the footage picks up with the protestors pointing their rifles at the driver of a red pickup truck who is allegedly armed as well.

PORTLAND, OR – A video has been released depicting a violent confrontation on Wednesday between armed Black Lives Matter protest marchers and a driver in Portland, leaving at least one unidentified person hospitalized according to reports.

The video, lasting 28 seconds and posted on Twitter by “Durham Operations” shows a group of armed protestors dressed in black, wearing body armor, and wielding long rifles blocking traffic on a street; the footage picks up with the protestors pointing their rifles at the driver of a red pickup truck who is allegedly armed as well.

“Put your f**ing gun down!” one of the protestors can be heard yelling several times.

The video clip then jumps to a different point in the confrontation, with the pickup truck now moved into an intersection and the driver of the vehicle in the street and confronting the protestors. After being pushed by one of them, the driver points what appears to be a firearm at his assailant, only to be tackled from behind and then swarmed by protestors.

“Get the weapon!” “Get him on the ground!” protestors can be heard yelling.

The driver reportedly had his firearm, tools from his truck, and keys stolen from him, according to authorities. At the time of the incident, police say they had received multiple calls about the protestors who were blocking the street and preventing traffic from passing.

The march in question was being held in memory of Patrick Kimmons, a Black man who was shot and killed in 2018 by Portland police after he had reportedly shot two people. The two officers in that incident were cleared by a grand jury and their use of force which was deemed justified.

Portland has been the scene of repeated police brutality protest marches since the death of George Floyd last year at the hands of police; however, many of the demonstrations held there have delved into riots, vandalism and looting as well, which many say dilutes the message the protestors are trying to send.