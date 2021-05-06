Three Suspects Nabbed Operating Stolen Boat by Victim’s Brooksville Home

From left, Jim Leasure, 52, Richard Morgan Sr., 44, and Darren Morgan, 40, were each arrested on a charge of Grand Theft. They were transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where their bond was set at $5,000 each. The boat was returned to the victim.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at approximately 10:48 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Tilly Hawk Lane in Brooksville in reference to a caller possibly locating a stolen boat. The victim, who was also the caller, said her 2017 TRACKER® TOPPER™ Jon boat was stolen from her backyard on March 5, 2021. The victim was outside of her residence when she noticed a boat on the lake that she believed to be her stolen Jon boat.

Deputies arrived on scene and were able to locate three individuals who were fishing in the boat in question. The three men responded to the shore to speak with the deputies. Those individuals were identified as Jim Leasure, 52, Richard Morgan Sr., 44, and Darren Morgan, 40.

An Investigation revealed all three suspects had been using the victim’s boat to fish for several weeks due to their own vessel being inoperable. The three suspects were each arrested on a charge of Grand Theft. They were transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where their bond was set at $5,000 each. The boat was returned to the victim.