CrimeLocalSociety

Suspect In February 2020 Homicide At Daytona Beach Area Motel Arrested; Being Held At Branch Jail With No Bond

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Wayne B. Hibbs
Wayne B. Hibbs III, 53, was booked at the Volusia County Branch Jail on Wednesday after he was transported over from the Gulf Correctional Institution, where he has been in custody on other charges since shortly after the homicide.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – A suspect has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in the February 2020 killing of his roommate at a Daytona Beach-area motel. According to detectives, Wayne B. Hibbs III, 53, was booked at the Volusia County Branch Jail on Wednesday after he was transported over from the Gulf Correctional Institution, where he has been in custody on other charges since shortly after the homicide.

The victim, Marc Pinder, was found dead February 28, 2020, in the room he shared with Hibbs at the Speedway Motel at 3753 W. International Speedway Blvd., formerly known as the Bird’s Nest. The motel provides housing for registered sex offenders. An autopsy determined Pinder died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Hibbs cut off his GPS monitoring device and absconded after his initial interview with detectives, but he was found days later and taken into custody for violation of probation. Data from the Hibbs’ and Pinder’s GPS monitors showed that both men were in their room together at the approximate time the homicide occurred, and no other GPS monitors were active there. No fingerprints other than theirs were in the room.

The victim, Marc Pinder, was found dead February 28, 2020, in the room he shared with Hibbs at the Speedway Motel at 3753 W. International Speedway Blvd., formerly known as the Bird's Nest.
The victim, Marc Pinder, was found dead February 28, 2020, in the room he shared with Hibbs at the Speedway Motel at 3753 W. International Speedway Blvd., formerly known as the Bird’s Nest.
Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

Hibbs left the motel in Pinder’s vehicle early on the morning of February 28, just before Pinder’s body was discovered.
Interviews with other associates revealed that Hibbs had discussed his belief that Pinder would be receiving a large financial settlement in the future, and that Hibbs would get the money if anything happened to Pinder. It was also reported that Hibbs told others he believed Pinder was poisoning him, although there was no evidence found to support that.

Hibbs is being held at the Branch Jail with no bond.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Heritage Action Applauds Governor DeSantis for Election…

George McGregor

Million-Acre Southeast Salt Marsh Conservation Plan Gets…

Michayla Savitt

Op-Ed: Almighty God Versus Satan: “Nothing Can Stop What Is…

Kari Lee Fournier
1 of 1,123