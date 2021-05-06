BREAKING: Official Census Results Suggest Millions Less Voted in 2020 Election Than Indicated by Final Result Counts, Report Says

Some are taking this latest discrepancy as further proof of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, where challenger Joe Biden defeated incumbent Donald Trump by approximately 7 million ballots cast in the national popular vote. File photo: Ron Adar / Matt Smith Photographer, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a new report by The Election Wizard, initial data from the 2020 U.S. Census that was released last week has pointed out odd discrepancies between the number of people who actually voted in the 2020 presidential election and the number of Census takers who self-reported as having voted in presidential elections.

Just over 158 million people voted in the 2020 election; however, according to the Census, the number of individuals who indicated that they were going to vote in 2020 was much lower- 154,628,000, which represents a difference of almost four million votes.

Census reveals weird anomaly: Shows MILLIONS less voted in 2020 election than official tally https://t.co/YOtUUAJJBc — The Election Wizard (@Wizard_Predicts) May 4, 2021

Some are taking this discrepancy as further proof of potential widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, where challenger Joe Biden defeated incumbent Donald Trump by approximately 7 million ballots cast in the national popular vote.

Robert Barnes, a lawyer referenced by The Election Wizard in their report, indicated in a recent interview that, historically speaking, the number of votes reported by the Census usually coincides, at least roughly, with the actual number of voters in the presidential election. There can be fluctuations, but normally the numbers tend to not have major discrepancies between them, Barnes noted.

According to The Election Wizard, Barnes is correct- in 2008, the Census reported that 131,100,000 individuals were voting, with the number of actual voters coming in at 131,300,000, representing a razor-thin margin for error.

There has also been the Census in the past that has shown discrepancies between these two numbers, but typically it was due to the Census Bureau ‘over-recording’ the number of voters, as opposed to the number of ballots cast in an election being higher.

Census reports four million FEWER voters than ballots counted in the 2020 election. Hmmmm…https://t.co/M71aMwmJ4A — Robert Barnes (@barnes_law) May 3, 2021

The last time the reverse was true, The Election Wizard notes, was another year when the election results were controversial and hotly disputed- the 2000 presidential election between George W. Bush and Al Gore, when the Census tallied nearly 111 million residents voting but the number of ballots actually cast was 129 million.

When faced with the numerous reports of alleged widespread fraud in the 2020 election – coupled with this strange new information from the Census – Barnes stated that it all adds up to much more than a mere coincidence.

“It’s just too much for me,” he said.