VIDEO: Man Steals Coco Police SWAT Officer Vehicle, After First Crashing Another Stolen Police Cruiser During Chase on I-95 Entering Volusia County

As additional responding units approached, the suspect was able to jump out of the wrecked patrol car and into another Cocoa Police Department vehicle, again fleeing northbound on I-95.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – Around 4:15 this afternoon, deputies were alerted to a stolen Cocoa Police Department vehicle entering Volusia County on the I-95. A pursuing police officer was able to force the stolen cruiser off the highway and into the woods, where it crashed and became stuck around the 252 mile marker. However, as additional responding units approached, the suspect was able to jump out of the wrecked patrol car and into another Cocoa Police Department vehicle, again fleeing northbound on I-95.

After units along I-95 successfully deployed stop sticks, the suspect again ran off the highway and into a muddy median around the 258 mile marker, where Sheriff Mike Chitwood and Division Chief Brian Henderson approached the vehicle. Additional units quickly converged behind them to take the suspect into custody. No injuries were reported.

Charges are still being determined and finalized.