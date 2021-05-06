CrimeLocalSociety

VIDEO: Man Steals Coco Police SWAT Officer Vehicle, After First Crashing Another Stolen Police Cruiser During Chase on I-95 Entering Volusia County

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Stolen/fleeing police vehicles
As additional responding units approached, the suspect was able to jump out of the wrecked patrol car and into another Cocoa Police Department vehicle, again fleeing northbound on I-95.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – Around 4:15 this afternoon, deputies were alerted to a stolen Cocoa Police Department vehicle entering Volusia County on the I-95. A pursuing police officer was able to force the stolen cruiser off the highway and into the woods, where it crashed and became stuck around the 252 mile marker. However, as additional responding units approached, the suspect was able to jump out of the wrecked patrol car and into another Cocoa Police Department vehicle, again fleeing northbound on I-95.

After units along I-95 successfully deployed stop sticks, the suspect again ran off the highway and into a muddy median around the 258 mile marker, where Sheriff Mike Chitwood and Division Chief Brian Henderson approached the vehicle. Additional units quickly converged behind them to take the suspect into custody. No injuries were reported.

Charges are still being determined and finalized.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Suspect In February 2020 Homicide At Daytona Beach Area…

Joe Mcdermott

CDC Investigating Michigan Mother of Four Who Suffered Fatal…

Christopher Boyle

50 Cent Leaves NY for Texas; Rapper Had Previously…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,125