Heritage Action Applauds Governor DeSantis for Election Integrity Effort

By George McGregor
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB 90, a significant election integrity bill. File photo credit: YES Market Media, Shutterstock.com, licensed.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Moments ago, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB 90, a significant election integrity bill. Heritage Action, a national conservative grassroots organization, released a statement from Executive Director Jessica Anderson applauding the Governor for his leadership on election integrity:

As Florida has worked to strengthen election integrity this year, Governor DeSantis has led the fight every step of the way. Months ago, the Governor identified key reforms and election integrity bills that would ensure Florida continues to lead the nation in election integrity. Today, Gov. DeSantis signed SB 90, a strong bill that will implement these reforms by banning the use of private money to fund election operations, improving observation of the signature verification process, preventing the mass mailing of absentee ballots, and adding new protections to prevent ballot trafficking by political operatives.

Heritage Action is proud to support the efforts of Gov. DeSantis and Florida legislators ensuring it is easy to vote and hard to cheat in the Sunshine State. Every Floridian has the right to a transparent, efficient election process that they can have confidence in. We thank Gov. DeSantis for his strong leadership in strengthening Florida’s elections.

