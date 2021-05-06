CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Still Seeking Information in Brooksville Cold Case Homicide from 1981; Hernando Crime Stoppers $5k Reward Available

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Ricky Merrill and Dori Colyer were last seen on May 9, 1981, leaving the Hilltop Lounge on Broad Street in Brooksville, Florida. The pair told friends they would return to the lounge shortly but never returned.
Ricky Merrill and Dori Colyer were last seen on May 9, 1981, leaving the Hilltop Lounge on Broad Street in Brooksville, Florida. The pair told friends they would return to the lounge shortly but never returned.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On May 9, 1981, Ricky Merrill and Dori Colyer were last seen leaving the Hilltop Lounge on Broad Street in Brooksville, Florida. The pair told friends they would return to the lounge shortly but never returned. On the same date at approximately 2:30 a.m., the fire department was dispatched to a possible “brush fire” in the 300 block of Stafford Avenue in Brooksville (about one mile from the Hilltop Lounge). 

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a vehicle on fire. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed two bodies inside, later identified as Ricky Merrill and Dori Colyer.

Anyone with information on this Cold Case Homicide is asked to contact Detective George Loydgren at 352-754-6830. If you would like to remain anonymous – Please call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com. Tipsters will remain anonymous and also be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 cash.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Suspect In February 2020 Homicide At Daytona Beach Area…

Joe Mcdermott

CDC Investigating Michigan Mother of Four Who Suffered Fatal…

Christopher Boyle

50 Cent Leaves NY for Texas; Rapper Had Previously…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,125