Female Bicyclist Dies In Dania Beach Hit-and-Run; Detectives Seeking Suspect In Newer Model, Dark Chevrolet Silverado Pickup

DANIA BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead in Dania Beach. According to authorities, at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, Broward County Regional Communications received a call regarding a vehicle versus a bicyclist at the 2300 block of West State Road 84 in Dania Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue (FLFR) personnel responded.

According to detectives, a preliminary investigation revealed the victim was riding her bicycle when she was struck by an unknown vehicle. Witnesses advised that the victim was riding in the right thru lane when she fell off of her bike. As she attempted to get up, the vehicle struck her. The driver failed to stop and fled the scene. The vehicle is described as a newer model, dark Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The female victim was pronounced deceased on scene by FLFR. Her name is being withheld according to requirements of Marsy’s Law.

Anyone with information regarding this case is being asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Detective Sean Strzalkowski at 954-321-4845. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.