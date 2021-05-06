CrimeLocalSociety

Female Bicyclist Dies In Dania Beach Hit-and-Run; Detectives Seeking Suspect In Newer Model, Dark Chevrolet Silverado Pickup

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Dania Beach
According to authorities, at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, a victim was riding in the right thru lane when she fell off of her bike. As she attempted to get up, the vehicle struck her. The driver failed to stop and fled the scene.

DANIA BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead in Dania Beach. According to authorities, at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, Broward County Regional Communications received a call regarding a vehicle versus a bicyclist at the 2300 block of West State Road 84 in Dania Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue (FLFR) personnel responded. 

According to detectives, a preliminary investigation revealed the victim was riding her bicycle when she was struck by an unknown vehicle. Witnesses advised that the victim was riding in the right thru lane when she fell off of her bike. As she attempted to get up, the vehicle struck her. The driver failed to stop and fled the scene. The vehicle is described as a newer model, dark Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The female victim was pronounced deceased on scene by FLFR. Her name is being withheld according to requirements of Marsy’s Law.

Anyone with information regarding this case is being asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Detective Sean Strzalkowski at 954-321-4845. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register a web address with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Suspect In February 2020 Homicide At Daytona Beach Area…

Joe Mcdermott

CDC Investigating Michigan Mother of Four Who Suffered Fatal…

Christopher Boyle

50 Cent Leaves NY for Texas; Rapper Had Previously…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,125