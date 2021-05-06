LocalPress ReleasesSociety

After Months Of Planning, Painting And Gardening, Nikima Thompson Butterfly Garden In Wilton Manors Unveiled

By George McGregor
Nikima Thompson Butterfly Garden
WILTON MANORS, FL – After months of planning, painting and gardening, the Nikima Thompson Butterfly Garden was unveiled in Wilton Manors. Roxanne “Rocky” Haubrich spent many shifts working side by side with fellow Broward Sheriff’s Office Communications Operator Nikima Thompson, who passed away from COVID-19 in May 2020.

“She was the nicest human on the planet,” Rocky said. “Always happy, bubbly, saying yes to anything anyone wants, and always there to help.”⠀  ⠀

To honor her friend and coworker’s memory, Rocky decided to build Nikima’s Butterfly Garden. With Nikima’s sons in attendance, the garden was unveiled and dedicated on Tuesday to Nikima and Nikima’s mother, Geraldine McElroy Wilson, who also passed away from COVID-19. 

The garden is located at Lola's Market in Wilton Manors and joins a mural dedicated to Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Shannon Bennett and a garden of painted rocks that honors the seven Broward Sheriff’s Office employees who died from COVID-19.
The garden is located at Lola’s Market in Wilton Manors and joins a mural dedicated to Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Shannon Bennett and a garden of painted rocks that honors the seven Broward Sheriff’s Office employees who died from COVID-19. These projects were made possible with help from the Grind Kindness Rocks Project, volunteers and sponsors.⠀  

“Nikima was a very important person to all of us,” said Angela Mize, director of BSO Regional Communications, who, alongside personnel from BSO and Wilton Manors Police Department, presented Nikima’s sons with The Nikima Thompson Citizenship Award to thank Nikima for her 16 years of service to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “She was special, she is special and she will always be special to us.” 

Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
