After Months Of Planning, Painting And Gardening, Nikima Thompson Butterfly Garden In Wilton Manors Unveiled

The Nikima Thompson Butterfly Garden was unveiled in Wilton Manors. Roxanne “Rocky” Haubrich spent many shifts working side by side with fellow Broward Sheriff’s Office Communications Operator Nikima Thompson, who passed away from COVID-19 in May 2020.

WILTON MANORS, FL – After months of planning, painting and gardening, the Nikima Thompson Butterfly Garden was unveiled in Wilton Manors. Roxanne “Rocky” Haubrich spent many shifts working side by side with fellow Broward Sheriff’s Office Communications Operator Nikima Thompson, who passed away from COVID-19 in May 2020.

“She was the nicest human on the planet,” Rocky said. “Always happy, bubbly, saying yes to anything anyone wants, and always there to help.”⠀ ⠀

To honor her friend and coworker’s memory, Rocky decided to build Nikima’s Butterfly Garden. With Nikima’s sons in attendance, the garden was unveiled and dedicated on Tuesday to Nikima and Nikima’s mother, Geraldine McElroy Wilson, who also passed away from COVID-19.

The garden was unveiled and dedicated on Tuesday to Nikima and Nikima’s mother, Geraldine McElroy Wilson, who also passed away from COVID-19.

To honor her friend and coworker’s memory, Rocky decided to build Nikima’s Butterfly Garden. With Nikima’s sons in attendance, the garden was unveiled and dedicated on Tuesday to Nikima and Nikima’s mother, Geraldine McElroy Wilson, who also passed away from COVID-19.

The garden is located at Lola’s Market in Wilton Manors and joins a mural dedicated to Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Shannon Bennett and a garden of painted rocks that honors the seven Broward Sheriff’s Office employees who died from COVID-19.

The garden is located at Lola’s Market in Wilton Manors and joins a mural dedicated to Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Shannon Bennett and a garden of painted rocks that honors the seven Broward Sheriff’s Office employees who died from COVID-19. These projects were made possible with help from the Grind Kindness Rocks Project, volunteers and sponsors.⠀