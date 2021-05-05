BusinessLocalPress Releases

Greenpointe Developers Announce Granary Park In Clay County; New Community Coming To One Of The Area’s Fastest Growing Corridors

By George McGregor
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL – A new community is coming soon to Clay County. GreenPointe Developers, LLC has purchased approximately 290 acres, located along Sandridge Road, to develop Granary Park, a new recreation-rich single-family home community located in one of the area’s fastest growing corridors.

“We are thrilled to add Granary Park to our portfolio,” said GreenPointe Developers Regional President Liam O’Reilly. “Community residents will enjoy a variety of recreational amenities, homes offering innovative floor plans and the latest designs, and a convenient location near the new First Coast Expressway. We look forward to releasing more information soon on the community’s builders, home site availability and pricing.”  

Granary Park will consist of 770 single-family homesites. Development plans include one- and two-story single-family homes on 40-, 50- or 60-foot wide homesites. The two- and three-bedroom floor plans are expected to range from 1,800 square feet to more than 3,000 square feet and priced from the $200s. 

Granary Park residents will enjoy a variety of resort-style amenities, including a clubhouse, oasis-style pool, club-quality fitness studio, expansive play park for the younger ones and a dog park for the furry friends.

Granary Park is located near employment centers, retail centers and major roadways, providing easy access to downtown Jacksonville and other areas of Northeast Florida.

For more information, visit www.GranaryPark.com.

George McGregor

