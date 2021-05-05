CrimeLocalSociety

Florida Woman Slings a Hamburger and Yells Racial Slurs at Burger King Employee Because Tomato Was “Too Thick” – Charged With Hate Crime

By Christopher Boyle
HATE CRIME STATUTE
SUMTER COUNTY, FL – A Florida woman has been charged with a felony after slinging a Whopper sandwich – and racial slurs – at a Burger King employee because the tomato on her hamburger was “too thick,” according to reports.

Judith Ann Black of Pine Ridge, 77, was eating at a Burger King fast-food restaurant in nearby Trailwinds Village last week when she decided that she was not satisfied with the quality of her meal, and made her displeasure known to a restaurant employee.

According to local reports on the incident, Black was incredibly irate over the thickness of the slice of tomato in her Whopper. The employee, who has not been identified, attempted to assuage Black’s concerns, but as they turned away the angry customer instead threw the sandwich at employee, hitting them in the back.

Black then screamed numerous expletives and racial slurs at the employee, calling them the N-word and a “stupid Black ni**er” before leaving the restaurant. Local reports confirmed the details of the incident with the manager of the Burger King, as well as another employee that witnessed it.

Officers from the Wildwood Florida Police Department soon located Black and placed her under arrest. She was booked on a charge of battery, but since she had used racial slurs against the victim the charge was upgraded from a first-degree misdemeanor to a third-degree felony under Florida’s “hate crime statute.”

Local news confirmed that Black had told police that she had been “angry” and admitted that she had thrown the Whopper at the Burger King employee since they had not fixed her issue with the tomato.

Black, who is a resident of a large retirement community known as “the Villages,” is currently free on a $2,500 bond.

Christopher Boyle

