Burglary Spree Leads to Manhunt and Arrests of Two Juveniles Over Vehicle Burglaries, ATV, Golf Cart Thefts in Weeki Wachee Area

WEEKI WACHEE, FL – Over the course of the last several weeks, deputies assigned to District One (primarily in the area of Commercial Way and Osceola Drive) have handled a high number of calls for service regarding Vehicle Burglaries, ATV Thefts, and Golf Cart Thefts. In this same area, a golf cart was reported stolen over the weekend.

While on proactive patrol in the area of an abandoned motel, located at 8285 Commercial Way in Weeki Wachee, Deputy J. Lamondra observed a golf cart matching the description of the one that had just been reported stolen. As the deputy stopped to check the golf cart, he observed a black male flee from the motel into a wooded area.

Deputy Lamondra was unable to locate the black male who fled, but did locate and recover two stolen golf carts from the scene. Based upon the physical description provided by the deputy, detectives determined the suspect was possibly a local juvenile named Breydhun who has a history of committing vehicle burglaries according to authorities. He was known to had just been released from probation for similar offences. Breydhun was also listed as a missing juvenile (HCSO) and had an active pick-up order for resisting arrest without violence out of Hernando County.

In addition to the description provided by Deputy Lamondra, detectives obtained video surveillance and witness statements from various residents. This information included the fact that a black male and a white male, both in their late teens, were observed attempting to steal golf carts.

District One detectives worked closely with Crime Analysts and learned that Breydhun and another juvenile named Robert were associated. Robert also had a history of vehicle burglary and grand theft auto and was showing on juvenile probation for grand theft auto.

On Monday, May 03, detectives responded to Roberts’ residence in hopes of speaking with him. While Robert was not at home at the time, detectives spoke with family members who stated Robert has become increasingly hostile over the last few months and refuses to comply with his probation sanctions. Family members also stated they observed Robert in possession of a handgun, with a laser sight, two days prior to the detectives visit.

Detectives showed family members photographs of firearms recently stolen from unlocked vehicles. Family members stated the handgun in Roberts’ possession was “identical” to one of the stolen firearms. Detectives notified Roberts’ probation officer of this information.

On Tuesday, May 04, just before 8 a.m., deputies responded to the abandoned motel, located at 8285 Commercial Way in Weeki Wachee to conduct a Security Check and to see if Breydhun and Robert were present. Deputies located both Breydhun and Robert inside the building and began attempting to place them in custody. As Robert was being placed into handcuffs by one of the deputies, Breydhun pushed the other deputy and fled from the building into the same wooded area he ran to the previous weekend. Additional deputies were dispatched to the area to assist in the search for Breydhun.

Robert, while still handcuffed, was escorted to the patrol vehicle and placed into the back seat. As the deputy began driving away, Robert apparently had maneuvered his handcuffs and kicked out the rear passenger side window of the patrol car. Robert then jumped out of the opening and fled in the same direction as Breydhun.

Deputies immediately set up a perimeter. Numerous patrol deputies, detectives, warrants detectives, K-9 units, including one from the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, HCSO Aviation, and the HCSO Drone Unit all responded to the area to search for the suspects. Both individuals were observed by deputies at various times but continued to evade capture.

After searching for approximately two and a half hours, Deputy J. Andrews and K-9 Chase located Breydhun who had been hiding under a shed. Breydhun was placed into custody and transported to District One so he could be interviewed by detectives.

As the manhunt continued for Robert, detectives searched the motel room where they were originally located. During a search of the room, detectives located a black Ruger .380, 9mm ammunition, several watches, a laptop, IDs and credit cards for various individuals, clothing, the same clothing that the suspects were wearing on surveillance video, keys to various golf carts, and other items.

Behind the abandoned motel, detectives located two ATVs and a backpack. Inside the backpack were two firearms.

When interviewed by detectives, Breydhun admitted to numerous offenses, stating he and Robert committed the offenses together.

Breydhun, 16, was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Ocala. He was charged with armed trespass of structure, battery on law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and numerous additional charges forthcoming within the next day or two regarding vehicle burglaries, thefts, golf cart thefts, ATV thefts and residential burglaries.

Deputies continued searching for Robert throughout the afternoon and evening. On May 05, 21 at approximately 8:10 a.m., Robert was taken into custody. He was located at a residence on Indian Trail Road in Weeki Wachee. When interviewed by detectives, Robert admitted to numerous offenses, including kicking out the window and jumping from the patrol car.

Robert, 16, was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Ocala. He was charged with armed trespass of structure, escape, criminal mischief, petit theft, and numerous additional charges forthcoming within the next day or two regarding vehicle burglaries, thefts, golf cart thefts, ATV thefts and residential burglaries. This investigation is ongoing.